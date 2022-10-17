Green dot slips on reaffirming Q3 guidance
Oct. 17, 2022 8:30 AM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) expects that its Q3 preliminary financial will be at or near the high end of the guidance ranges it previously communicated.
- The company had previously announced its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues to be between $1.394B and $1.430B vs. consensus of $1.42B, or up 2% year-over-year at the mid-point.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be between $230M and $240M, or up 8% year-over-year at the mid-point.
Full year non-GAAP EPS to be between $2.35 and $2.49 vs. consensus of $2.45, or up 10% year-over-year at the mid-point.
The company will postpone its Investor Day, which was originally planned for November 2022, due to the recently announced CEO transition.
Shares are down 7.94% premarket.
