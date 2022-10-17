Green dot slips on reaffirming Q3 guidance

Oct. 17, 2022 8:30 AM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) expects that its Q3 preliminary financial will be at or near the high end of the guidance ranges it previously communicated.

  • The company had previously announced its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues to be between $1.394B and $1.430B vs. consensus of $1.42B, or up 2% year-over-year at the mid-point.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $230M and $240M, or up 8% year-over-year at the mid-point.

  • Full year non-GAAP EPS to be between $2.35 and $2.49 vs. consensus of $2.45, or up 10% year-over-year at the mid-point.

  • The company will postpone its Investor Day, which was originally planned for November 2022, due to the recently announced CEO transition.

  • Shares are down 7.94% premarket.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.