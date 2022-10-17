AlerisLife names new operations chief

Oct. 17, 2022 8:32 AM ETAlerisLife Inc. (ALR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) announced Monday the appointment of Philip Benjamson as its new senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 17, 2022.
  • Benjamson most recently served as VP of Senior Housing Operations for Trinity Health Senior Communities. Previously, he had held the chief operating officer role at Resort Lifestyle Communities and Blake Management Group.
  • "We expect he will have an immediate impact on improving our operations. We are excited to draw on Philip’s expertise as we continue to implement our restructuring plan to improve our operating results," commented AlerisLife President and CEO Jeff Leer.
  • It follows the recent appointment of Heather Pereira as AlerisLife's new Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.