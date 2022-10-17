AlerisLife names new operations chief
Oct. 17, 2022 8:32 AM ETAlerisLife Inc. (ALR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) announced Monday the appointment of Philip Benjamson as its new senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 17, 2022.
- Benjamson most recently served as VP of Senior Housing Operations for Trinity Health Senior Communities. Previously, he had held the chief operating officer role at Resort Lifestyle Communities and Blake Management Group.
- "We expect he will have an immediate impact on improving our operations. We are excited to draw on Philip’s expertise as we continue to implement our restructuring plan to improve our operating results," commented AlerisLife President and CEO Jeff Leer.
- It follows the recent appointment of Heather Pereira as AlerisLife's new Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
Comments