Cerence to develop next-generation co-pilot for Renault vehicles
Oct. 17, 2022 8:32 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC), RNSDF, RNLSYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares gained 4% premarket on Monday after the automotive software company signed a multi-year agreement with Renault Group (OTCPK:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) to build the automaker's next-generation co-pilot for an enhanced EV experience.
- The companies are collaborating to significantly enhance the in-car experience through human-like interaction with the vehicle.
- Based on Cerence Assistant (CRNC), the new, humanized co-pilot will be showcased on the openRlink intelligent, connected system, starting with the next-generation of Renault vehicles.
- The AI-powered capabilities may provide proactive suggestions for useful, intelligent functions; bring new vehicle functionalities for the customer, such as initial set-up and guided tours; andf help find the most optimal EV charging station based on driving behavior and location.
- A preview of the full multichannel experience will be seen on the Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) booth during the Paris Motor Show from October 17 to 23, 2022.
