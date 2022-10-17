Koppers to acquire crosstie supplier Gross & Janes
- Koppers Holdings' (NYSE:KOP) wholly owned subsidiary Koppers Inc., has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Gross & Janes Co. for an undisclosed amount.
- The transaction is expected to close within the next thirty days.
- Gross & Janes is headquartered in Kirkwood, Missouri, is the largest independent supplier of untreated railroad crossties in North America, with operations in Williamsville, Missouri, and Camden, Arkansas.
- Chief Operating Officer Jim Sullivan said, "The Gross & Janes name has been well respected in the industry for a long time, so I am extremely pleased to have them on our team. In addition to the increased access to crossties, their fixed assets will enable us to rethink our logistics footprint and potentially displace near-term capital requirements at some of our existing facilities while also driving other meaningful tangible synergies to our bottom line."
