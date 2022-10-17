CI Financial's total assets slide to $245.2B in September vs. August

Oct. 17, 2022 8:40 AM ETCI Financial Corp. (CIXX), CIX:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman touching data analytics process system with KPI financial charts, dashboard of stock and marketing on virtual interface. With Canada flag in background.

TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) said Monday that its September total assets of C$338.1B (US$245.2B) fell 2.3% from August, but climbed 8.0% from the year-ago period.
  • Its asset management segment ended September with C$114.2B in assets, compared with C$119.0B in the prior month and C$139.4B a year earlier.
  • Canada wealth management saw assets of C$74.0B vs. C$76.5B in August and C$76.9B in September 2021.
  • U.S. wealth management fell slightly to C$149.9B from C$150.4B in August, but remained elevated by 54.5% from a year before.
  • See why Seeking Alpha contributor Atticus Analysis reckons CI Financial is an "undervalued gem."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.