CI Financial's total assets slide to $245.2B in September vs. August
Oct. 17, 2022 8:40 AM ETCI Financial Corp. (CIXX), CIX:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) said Monday that its September total assets of C$338.1B (US$245.2B) fell 2.3% from August, but climbed 8.0% from the year-ago period.
- Its asset management segment ended September with C$114.2B in assets, compared with C$119.0B in the prior month and C$139.4B a year earlier.
- Canada wealth management saw assets of C$74.0B vs. C$76.5B in August and C$76.9B in September 2021.
- U.S. wealth management fell slightly to C$149.9B from C$150.4B in August, but remained elevated by 54.5% from a year before.
- See why Seeking Alpha contributor Atticus Analysis reckons CI Financial is an "undervalued gem."
Comments