Decibel stock surges 18% as FDA clears hearing loss gene therapy to enter trial

Oct. 17, 2022 8:50 AM ETDecibel Therapeutics, Inc. (DBTX), REGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

DNA

Artur Plawgo/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance to Decibel Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DBTX) investigational new drug (IND) application for starting a phase 1/2 trial of gene therapy DB-OTO to treat hearing loss in pediatric patients.
  • DB-OTO is aimed to provide durable hearing in individuals born with profound congenital hearing loss due to deficiency of a protein called otoferlin, according to the company.
  • Decibel said DB-OTO is being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and is an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy product candidate.
  • The company added that a one-time administration of DB-OTO had shown a production of otoferlin protein and durable auditory brainstem responses to sound in a congenitally deaf rodent disease model.
  • Decibel expects the first two participants in the U.S. portion of the phase 1/2 trial will be as young as seven years of age and afterwards will include children as young as two years of age, and infants below two years of age.
  • The company noted that DB-OTO is the second product candidate after DB-020 in its pipeline to advance into clinical testing.
  • DBTX +18.24% to $3.50 premarket Oct. 17

