Oct. 17, 2022

  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), a biotech focused on central nervous system diseases, announced Monday that the FDA issued a "refusal to file" letter regarding its marketing application for roluperidone, a treatment targeted at schizophrenia patients. After a brief trading halt, NERV shares dropped ~65% in reaction to the news.
  • Without detailing reasons for the refusal, NERV said that the FDA had notified the company could request a Type A meeting to discuss the contents of the letter.
  • Schizophrenia is a mental illness affecting an estimated 20M people globally.
  • "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone," Chief Executive Remy Luthringer remarked, adding, "the company intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA."
  • Read: In August, NERV shares gained after the company announced the filing of the marketing application.

