Minerva falls 65% as FDA declines to accept marketing application for schizophrenia drug
Oct. 17, 2022 9:04 AM ETMinerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
Updated to add the share move after the trading halt.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), a biotech focused on central nervous system diseases, announced Monday that the FDA issued a "refusal to file" letter regarding its marketing application for roluperidone, a treatment targeted at schizophrenia patients. After a brief trading halt, NERV shares dropped ~65% in reaction to the news.
- Without detailing reasons for the refusal, NERV said that the FDA had notified the company could request a Type A meeting to discuss the contents of the letter.
- Schizophrenia is a mental illness affecting an estimated 20M people globally.
- "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone," Chief Executive Remy Luthringer remarked, adding, "the company intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA."
