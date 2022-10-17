Healthier Choices acquires Green’s Natural Foods, could double revenue

  • Healthier Choices Management (OTCPK:HCMCacquires Green’s Natural Foods, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with eight store locations in New York and Northern New Jersey.

  • Acquisition anticipated to approximately double HCMC annual sales revenue

  • Jeffrey Holman, CEO of HCMC, made this statement regarding the acquisition, “Green’s Natural Foods significantly accelerates the expansion of our grocery segment. It is yet another step in solidifying our growth initiatives, and based upon past performance, we believe this acquisition should approximately double HCMC’s top line revenue yet again, bringing us to approximately $60,000,000 on an annualized basis.”

