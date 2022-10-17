Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They said rising interest rates are making homebuying more expensive and dampening demand for building products such as plastic pipes.

Westlake is seeing pressure on prices for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastics amid the combination of reduced demand and increased supply from competitors in China.

Strength in prices for caustic soda won't be enough to overcome weakness in other plastics, according to Deutsche Bank. It lowered its price target for Westlake to $95 a share from $100.

Westlake this year has declined 5%, compared with a 25% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Fitzsimmons rates Westlake (WLK) as a Buy based on its price-to-earnings multiple.