XPO Logistics downgraded at Deutsche Bank due to ‘lackluster service improvement’

Oct. 17, 2022 8:46 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Trucks at an XPO Logistics distribution point in San Jose, California

Sundry Photography

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares slid in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Amir Mehrotra moved to the sidelines on the stock.

Mehrotra took his rating from “Buy” to “Hold” on Monday, while taking his price target to a new Street low at $50.

“Following the spin-off of GXO last year and upcoming spin-off of RXO, XPO will become a pure play less than truckload company,” he explained. “The downgrade reflects lackluster service improvement off 2021 low levels, which we think makes volume and profit resiliency more difficult in the near/medium term.”

The Connecticut-based transportation company is expected to report its third quarter earnings on October 30. Dig into analyst expectations for the quarter.

