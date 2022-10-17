Surmodics gets additional $125M in credit facility
Oct. 17, 2022 8:52 AM ETSurmodics, Inc. (SRDX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has entered into a new, five-year credit agreement with MidCap Financial, comprised of up to $100M in term loans and a $25M revolving credit facility.
- The Company drew $25M on the term loan and $5M on the revolving credit facility at close.
- These proceeds were partially used to retire the company’s existing $25M revolving credit facility with Bridgewater Bank, of which $10M was outstanding.
- Upon closing, the company’s cash balance increased by $19.5M.
- Additional draws on the term loan may be made in $10M minimum increments, up to a total of $75M through December 31, 2024. A second tranche of up to $25M may be available through December 31, 2024 at MidCap’s option.
- The credit agreement calls for interest-only payments on the term loan over the first four years, which can be extended to five years if certain criteria are met.
- The revolving credit facility matures in five years.
- Company expects total interest expense and fees under the credit agreement to be ~$3.4M in fiscal 2023.
