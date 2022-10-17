Surmodics gets additional $125M in credit facility

Oct. 17, 2022 8:52 AM ETSurmodics, Inc. (SRDX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has entered into a new, five-year credit agreement with MidCap Financial, comprised of up to $100M in term loans and a $25M revolving credit facility.
  • The Company drew $25M on the term loan and $5M on the revolving credit facility at close.
  • These proceeds were partially used to retire the company’s existing $25M revolving credit facility with Bridgewater Bank, of which $10M was outstanding.
  • Upon closing, the company’s cash balance increased by $19.5M.
  • Additional draws on the term loan may be made in $10M minimum increments, up to a total of $75M through December 31, 2024. A second tranche of up to $25M may be available through December 31, 2024 at MidCap’s option.
  • The credit agreement calls for interest-only payments on the term loan over the first four years, which can be extended to five years if certain criteria are met.
  • The revolving credit facility matures in five years.
  • Company expects total interest expense and fees under the credit agreement to be ~$3.4M in fiscal 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.