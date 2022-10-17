Tivic Health to acquire nausea treatment products from Reliefband Technologies

Oct. 17, 2022 8:53 AM ETTivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Health technology company Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) will acquire the Reliefband product line for nausea treatment and all related assets from Reliefband Technologies.
  • The total consideration is of up to $33.5M, of which up to $1.5M can be paid in restricted common stock.
  • TIVC will also acquire Reliefband's Reletex-branded prescription nausea treatments.
  • Reliefband Technologies' patented products are backed by 40 peer-reviewed clinical studies.
  • The transaction is expected to be consummated in Q4 or Q1 2023.
  • The nausea treatment is a $2.4B market in the U.S. and $5.5B globally, according to QY Research. The market is said to be growing at 6.5% CAGR.
  • TIVC shares were trading +14.57% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

