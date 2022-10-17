MacroGenics rises ~15% on licensing deal with Gilead for potential cancer treatment
Oct. 17, 2022 8:57 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), MGNXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on Monday said it would license MacroGenics' (NASDAQ:MGNX) potential cancer treatment MGD024 under a collaboration agreement in exchange for an upfront payment of $60M.
- MGNX stock jumped 14.8% to $4.04 in premarket trading.
- MGNX said it would be responsible for an ongoing phase 1 study of MGD024 during which GILD can exercise its option to license the program at predefined decision points.
- The collaboration agreement also allows GILD to license two additional bispecific research programs.
- As per the deal, aside from the $60M upfront payment to MGNX, the company would also be eligible to get up to $1.7B in milestones.
- GILD said it expects the transaction with MGNX to reduce its GAAP and non-GAAP 2022 EPS by about $0.04.
