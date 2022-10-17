Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) said Monday it will accelerate sustainability targets it set in 2020 by transforming plastic waste and other forms of alternative feedstock to commercialize 3M metric tons/year of circular and renewable solutions.

To achieve this goal, Dow (DOW) said it will expand its efforts to stop the waste by building industrial ecosystems to collect, reuse or recycle waste and expand its portfolio to meet rapidly growing demand.

The company expects the waste required to produce 3M tons/year of circular and renewable solutions by 2030 will surpass and replace its original 1M tons/year goal.

To support its expanded target, Dow (DOW) also recently formed a new business platform, Circular & Renewable Solutions, aligned within the Packaging & Specialty Plastics operating segment.

