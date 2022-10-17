Roblox surges on big gains in bookings, daily users

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares surged as much as 19% i Monday after the online gaming platform operator reported strong usage growth in September that included gains in bookings and daily average users.

Roblox (RBLX) said that bookings, and key measure of the company's business health, were in a range of $212M and $219M, up between 11% and 15% from the same period a year ago. The company said bookings were impacted by 6% during September due to foreign currency exchange rates and the strength of the U.S. dollar.

Daily average users [DAUs] rose 23% from September 2021, to 57.8M users. Roblox (RBLX) also reported 4B "hours engaged" during the month, a gain of 23% from a year ago.

Roblox (RBLX) hasn't set a date for its full third-quarter earnings report, but will likely deliver those results in mid-November.

Last week, BTIG analyst Clark Lampen slightly lowered his third-quarter bookings estimates on Roblox (RBLX) to $680M from $685M, but said he remained upbeat on the company's long-term business potential.

Wall Street analysts currently have a consensus buy rating on Roblox's (RBLX), while Seeking Alpha authors give the company's share a rating of hold. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which regularly outperforms the stock market, gives Roblox's (RBLX) shares a hold rating.