Apple Rush to purchase Elev8 Hemp

Oct. 17, 2022 9:00 AM ETBranded Legacy Inc (BLEG), APRUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Apple Rush (OTCPK:APRU) to purchase Elev8 Hemp from public company, Branded Legacy (OTCPK:BLEG).
  • Elev8 Hemp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Branded Legacy that makes hemp and CBD coffees and teas.  
  • Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush stated, "We believe Elev8 Hemp has a strong brand that we can further develop. With our ability to handle much of the work in house, I believe we can really expand this coffee brand into many flavors, many CBD dosages, non-hemp and CBD coffees, and even expand into kratom coffee.” 

