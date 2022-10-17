Apple Rush to purchase Elev8 Hemp
Oct. 17, 2022 9:00 AM ETBranded Legacy Inc (BLEG), APRUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Apple Rush (OTCPK:APRU) to purchase Elev8 Hemp from public company, Branded Legacy (OTCPK:BLEG).
- Elev8 Hemp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Branded Legacy that makes hemp and CBD coffees and teas.
- Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush stated, "We believe Elev8 Hemp has a strong brand that we can further develop. With our ability to handle much of the work in house, I believe we can really expand this coffee brand into many flavors, many CBD dosages, non-hemp and CBD coffees, and even expand into kratom coffee.”
