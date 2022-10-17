Aurora launches new cannabis products for adult and medical-use

Oct. 17, 2022 9:04 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is trading ~2% higher after it announced its fall lineup of cannabis products.
  • The products include three unique and proprietary strains -Electric Honeydew, Ultra Grape Kush and Organic BC White Grape OG.
  • The fall product release is set to roll out to patients on Aurora Medical starting in October.
  • "This extensive line up of flower innovation was made possible from Aurora's differentiated consumer preference mapping, which uniquely plots evolving cannabis preferences, and the leading work of R&D to develop a portfolio of products with the critical components necessary to compete – intense and exciting aromas, key visual and tactile attributes, and high-potency THC," the company said.

