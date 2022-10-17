U.S. Cellular taps Williams for board seat
Oct. 17, 2022 9:09 AM ETUnited States Cellular Corporation (USM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) has named Xavier Williams to serve on its board starting Jan. 1.
- He's taking the place of J. Samuel Crowley.
- Williams is CEO of Network Wireless Solutions and spent 30 years at AT&T, most recently as president of Public Sector and FirstNet.
- We believe good corporate governance involves ongoing review of Board composition, and we are delighted that Xavier will be joining our Board of Directors," says Chairman LeRoy Carlson Jr. "With more than thirty years of experience in the telecommunications field, Xavier will provide valuable insight and guidance to the Board.
