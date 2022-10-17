Charles Schwab Q3 earnings beat, helped by net interest revenue growth, retail inflows

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock advanced 2.6% in Monday premarket trading after its Q3 earnings and revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations, as strong growth in net interest revenue and record retail inflows offset a slump in asset management fees and trading revenue.

In terms of trading volume, clients remained engaged even as "the Federal Reserve assumed an increasingly hawkish stance, tightening monetary policy at the fastest rate in four decades, as it wrestled with elevated inflation and lingering effects from the global pandemic," said Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger. "Additionally, the continued war in Ukraine, along with increasing challenges across other major global economies weighed on overall market sentiment."

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.10 topped the average analyst estimate of $1.05 and climbed from $0.84 a year before. Similarly, revenue of $5.5B surpassed the $5.42B Street consensus and rose from $4.57B in the year-ago period.

Asset management and administration fees of $1.05B at the end of September slid from $1.1B at September 30, 2021.

Daily average trading volume was 5.5M, compared with 6.2M in the prior quarter.

Trading revenue of $930M retreated from $964M in Q3 2021.

As volatility continued to take its toll in financial markets during Q3, total client assets of $6.6T fell 3% from Q2 and -13% from Q3 2021.

Net interest revenue, though, came in at $2.93B compared with $2.03B in a year before thanks to a rising interest rate environment.

Total expenses, excluding interest, were $2.8B vs. $2.56B in Q3 2021.

The company is scheduled to hold its Fall Business Update on October 27, 2022.

