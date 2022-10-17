Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) lost ~4% pre-market Monday after Piper Sandler downgraded the digital health platform to Neutral from Overweight, citing its challenges in meeting Wall Street projections amid macro uncertainty.

Despite HIMS' performance in Beauty & Wellness, "we have hesitations around a need for greater marketing spend limiting management's ability to scale and reach profitability when the Street is hoping for," the analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer wrote.

Noting that the company projects 74% - 78% sales growth this year compared to the high teens forecast of peers, Wolfmeyer argues that the attractiveness of the industry-leading growth will spark concerns amid market uncertainty and a volatile bottom line.

"With profitability still a few years away, we struggle to see a path for much valuation upside from here and would like to see a few more quarters of consistent execution before getting more constructive," the analyst concluded, slashing HIMS price target to $6 from $8 per share.

Wall Street has remained bullish on HIMS (HIMS), with an average rating of Buy from analysts compared to the Strong Buy rating among Seeking Alpha Authors. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated HIMS as a Hold.