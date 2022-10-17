JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquency edges up in September
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) saw its credit card delinquency rate tick up in September, though it still remains well below the prepandemic level, the company disclosed in a filing. The company is the first of the big credit card issuers to report its September 2022 credit card metrics and reflects a consumer that's still able to largely keep up with bill payments.
- Credit card delinquency rate was 0.69% in September, up from 0.66% in August and from 0.64% in the same month a year ago. In February 2020, JPM's delinquency rate stood at 1.14%.
- Its net charge-off rate was 1.15% for September 2022, the same as in August and up from 0.94% in September 2021. By contrast, its net charge-off rate was 2.20% in February 2020.
- Earlier this month, Bank of America (BAC) said consumer payments showed strong growth in September.
