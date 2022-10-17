JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquency edges up in September

Oct. 17, 2022 9:24 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Chase Introduces Bank Cards With "Blink" Technology

Thomas Cooper

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) saw its credit card delinquency rate tick up in September, though it still remains well below the prepandemic level, the company disclosed in a filing. The company is the first of the big credit card issuers to report its September 2022 credit card metrics and reflects a consumer that's still able to largely keep up with bill payments.
  • Credit card delinquency rate was 0.69% in September, up from 0.66% in August and from 0.64% in the same month a year ago. In February 2020, JPM's delinquency rate stood at 1.14%.
  • Its net charge-off rate was 1.15% for September 2022, the same as in August and up from 0.94% in September 2021. By contrast, its net charge-off rate was 2.20% in February 2020.
  • Earlier this month, Bank of America (BAC) said consumer payments showed strong growth in September.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.