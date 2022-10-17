Athira Alzheimer's drug trial gets monitoring panel nod to continue after efficacy analysis
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) said an independent data monitoring committee recommended to continue a phase 2/3 trial of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) to treat patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- The committee made the recommended after an interim efficacy and futility analysis of the study, dubbed LIFT-AD, the company added.
- In addition, the panel decided that, with the additional enrollment of fewer than 150 patients for a total enrollment of less than 300 people without background therapy (acetylcholinesterase inhibitors), the trial will be well powered for the main goal given the preliminary effect size seen, according to the company.
- The main goal of the trial is Global Statistical Test, a tool for measuring cognition and function.
- Athira noted that data from a phase 2 study called ACT-AD had showed a favorable safety profile and suggested positive effects on measures of cognition, function and neurodegeneration in patients taking fosgonimeton without background therapy.
