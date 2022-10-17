LegalZoom acquires Indian document automation firm Revv

Oct. 17, 2022 9:26 AM ETLegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) has acquired India-based document automation and forms template company, Revv.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 2018, Revv is a self-service document automation and electronic signature platform. It offers legally binding eSignatures coupled with vetted templates, cloud-based workflow automation, native API, Zapier integration, analytics, cloud-based storage, and audit trails.
  • The acquisition will enhance LegaZoom’s forms library and legal templates offerings and will be used to develop modern product experiences and services for small businesses.
  • Revv's Bangalore-based team of around 30 employees will all be joining LegalZoom (LZ) as part of the transaction and be directly integrated into its product and engineering organization.

