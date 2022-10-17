Neptune Wellness Solutions to divest cannabis assets for C$5.15M
Oct. 17, 2022 9:28 AM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), NEPT:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) on Monday said it would divest its cannabis assets for C$5.15M in a bid to become a pure play consumer packaged goods company.
- The assets includes a cannabis plant in Sherbrooke, Québec and the Mood Ring and PanHash brands, NEPT said in a statement.
- The cannabis assets will be sold to PurCann Pharma, a unit of Quebec based Groupe SiliCycle.
- NEPT said it intends to use the proceeds from the divestiture for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The transaction is expected to close on or before Nov. 15.
- NEPT stock +3.5% to $1.47 in premarket trading.
