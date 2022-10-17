Iron ore drops near lowest in a year as China's Xi reiterates COVID restrictions

Iron ore extended five consecutive weeks of declines Monday after Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his zero-tolerance policy toward COVID-19 that has hurt steel demand during the past year.

Iron ore futures (SCO:COM) fell as much as 2.6% in Singapore and recently were -1.9% at $92.05/ton a decline below $91.20 would mark the lowest price since November 2021.

A more relaxed stance on COVID would have been a "potential salvation" for commodities, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Vivek Dhar analyst said, according to Bloomberg.

Demand remains weak, which has been reflected by last week's drop in spot steel prices, while the recent spread of COVID-19 in China has further hurt traders' confidence, Chen Wenguang, research director at Lange Steel Information Research Center, told Bloomberg.

"Prices in Western countries will remain subdued for the rest of the year because of weak demand, high inflation and fears of recession," Wood Mackenzie research director Walan Mu said recently.

Nevertheless, shares of the big three publicly traded global iron ore producers are indicated higher in pre-market action: (RIO) +3.6%, (BHP) +3%, (VALE) +0.9%.

Rio TInto's (RIO) new management "has not been able to change the attitude toward corporate sustainability that has flourished in the company for years," Oakoff Investments writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.