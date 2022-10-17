Delos Insurance chooses Guidewire InsuranceNow to Increase Agent Digital Engagement

Oct. 17, 2022 9:32 AM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Delos Insurance Solutions (Delos), a technology-powered insurance provider, and Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) announced that Delos selected InsuranceNow to increase agent digital engagement for business growth.
  • The company plans to implement InsuranceNow to its homeowners line of business in the state of California. 
  • “We selected InsuranceNow for its reliability and consistency to transform the interactions our agents have in working with us. As an early-stage startup, we have an opportunity to succeed quickly and don’t want to introduce any unnecessary risk into the company. Out of all the systems we evaluated, InsuranceNow was the best in meeting our requirements,” said Delos Founder and CEO Kevin Stein.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.