Delos Insurance chooses Guidewire InsuranceNow to Increase Agent Digital Engagement
Oct. 17, 2022 9:32 AM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Delos Insurance Solutions (Delos), a technology-powered insurance provider, and Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) announced that Delos selected InsuranceNow to increase agent digital engagement for business growth.
- The company plans to implement InsuranceNow to its homeowners line of business in the state of California.
- “We selected InsuranceNow for its reliability and consistency to transform the interactions our agents have in working with us. As an early-stage startup, we have an opportunity to succeed quickly and don’t want to introduce any unnecessary risk into the company. Out of all the systems we evaluated, InsuranceNow was the best in meeting our requirements,” said Delos Founder and CEO Kevin Stein.
Comments