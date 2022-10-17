Daré rises on positive data from early-to-mid-stage trial of intravaginal ring to treat menopause symptoms
Oct. 17, 2022 9:33 AM ETDaré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is trading 6.5% higher after the company announced positive data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of investigational intravaginal ring, DARE-HRT1, to treat the vasomotor symptoms and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause.
- The drug is designed to deliver bio-identical 17β-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone continuously over a 28-day period as part of a hormone therapy regimen.
- The topline data from the study showed improvement in both vasomotor symptoms as well as vaginal symptoms of menopause.
- The primary objective or the main goal of the study was to demonstrate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of two different dose combinations over 12 weeks of use.
- The company said the levels of estradiol released from both the lower and higher dose formulation of DARE-HRT1 evaluated in the study achieved statistically significant improvement.
- Menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats, were reduced compared with baseline in both DARE-HRT1 dose groups.
- The topline PK data from the study will be available later in Q4.
Comments