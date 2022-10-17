Pantera silver announces C$510,000 non-brokered private placement
Oct. 17, 2022 9:35 AM ETPantera Silver Corp. (PNTR:CA), PNTRFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Pantera Silver (OTCPK:PNTRF) to raise C$510,000 in non-brokered private placement of up to 3.4M units at a price of C$0.15/unit.
- Each Unit will consist of one new Pantera common share and one Pantera share purchase warrant at a price of $0.25, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
- The company has received an initial commitment from a strategic investor for C$420,000.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.
Comments