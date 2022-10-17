Activist Irenic said to push for News Corp. to split media, real estate listings business

Activist investor Irenic Capital Management is said to want News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) to split its media and real estate listing business.

The activist wants News Corp. (NWSA) to consider splitting its online real estate listings unit from its other businesses, according to a New York Times report from late Sunday, which cited an interview with Adam Katz, one of Irenic's founders. The activist is said to have accumulated a $150 million stake in the owner of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

The activist push comes after a report on Friday that Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and News Corp. (NWSA). Fox on Friday said it has formed a special committee composed of independent members of the board to begin exploring a potential combination with News Corporation.

Irenic is said to have requested a meeting with the special committee, according to the NYT report.

Fox (FOXA) shares fell 6.3%, while News Corp. (NWSA) rose 4.6%.

Late last month Bloomberg reported that Irenic Capital took a stake in Barnes Group (B) and wants the company to make board changes and explore a strategic review.