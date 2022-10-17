Babylon Holdings files to sell 145.89M Class A ordinary shares

Oct. 17, 2022 9:38 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) has agreed to sell an aggregate of 145.89M of its Class A ordinary shares to certain institutional and other accredited investors in a private investment in public equity at a price of $0.42122/share.
  • Babylon anticipates that the gross proceeds from the Initial Subscriptions will be $61.45M, before deducting offering expenses payable by the Co.
  • Babylon expects to use the proceeds from the PIPE to fund the ongoing development of its digital-first platform and services for managing population health, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • The closing of the PIPE is expected to occur on or about November 3, 2022.

Comments (5)

