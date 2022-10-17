Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach GAAP EPS of $209.64, revenue of $85.60M

Oct. 17, 2022
  • Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach press release (OTCQX:FMBL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $209.64.
  • Revenue of $85.60M (+4.7% Y/Y).

  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the 2022 third quarter advanced to $81.0 million from $76.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 and increased to $231.7 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $221.8 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Farmers & Merchants’ net interest margin for the 2022 third quarter was 2.83%, versus 2.90% for the 2021 third quarter. Net interest margin was 2.75% for the first nine months of 2022, versus 2.89% for the same period in 2021.

  • For the 2022 third quarter, interest and dividend income increased to $88.0 million from $79.6 million in the 2021 third quarter. Interest and dividend income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 rose to $244.4 million from $231.3 million for the same period in 2021.

