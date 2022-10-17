Ginkgo, Draper develop new technologies to detect engineered DNA
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) and Draper completed IARPA's FELIX (Finding Engineering-Linked Indicators) program for improving biodetection and biosurveillance capabilities.
- Ginkgo on Monday said it developed a suite of new computational tools called ENDAR (Engineered Nucleotide Detection and Ranking) which assist analysts to identify genetic engineering in next generation sequencing (NGS) datasets.
- The software aims to make it possible for scientists to detect engineered DNA at scale, the company added.
- Meanwhile, the nonprofit Draper has developed an experimental platform to detect and identify when samples include genetically engineered biological systems.
- Potential applications include biothreat detection, environmental monitoring and food inspection, according to the company.
