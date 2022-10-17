Ginkgo, Draper develop new technologies to detect engineered DNA

Oct. 17, 2022 9:47 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) and Draper completed IARPA's  FELIX (Finding Engineering-Linked Indicators) program for improving biodetection and biosurveillance capabilities.
  • Ginkgo on Monday said it developed a suite of new computational tools called ENDAR (Engineered Nucleotide Detection and Ranking) which assist analysts to identify genetic engineering in next generation sequencing (NGS) datasets.
  • The software aims to make it possible for scientists to detect engineered DNA at scale, the company added.
  • Meanwhile, the nonprofit Draper has developed an experimental platform to detect and identify when samples include genetically engineered biological systems.
  • Potential applications include biothreat detection, environmental monitoring and food inspection, according to the company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.