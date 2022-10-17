TJX Companies touted as top pick amid economic turmoil at JP Morgan

Oct. 17, 2022 9:50 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

A TJ Maxx store in Pearland, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss added TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to his “analyst focus” list due to its expected resilience in the face of an economic slowdown.

Boss cited recent fieldwork that suggested an improved inventory position and a “more insulated” core customer as compared to other retailers as key growth drivers. Further, denim and Nike product exposure are expected to provide a shopping catalyst into the holiday season.

“TJX historically ranks within the top 10 percentile of consumer discretionary equity performance during an economic slowdown/contraction,” Boss added.

He assigned an $80 price target and reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the stock. Shares of the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer rose 2.94% shortly after Monday’s market open.

Read why SeekingAlpha contributor Bela Lakos is less enthusiastic about the stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.