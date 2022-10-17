JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss added TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to his “analyst focus” list due to its expected resilience in the face of an economic slowdown.

Boss cited recent fieldwork that suggested an improved inventory position and a “more insulated” core customer as compared to other retailers as key growth drivers. Further, denim and Nike product exposure are expected to provide a shopping catalyst into the holiday season.

“TJX historically ranks within the top 10 percentile of consumer discretionary equity performance during an economic slowdown/contraction,” Boss added.

He assigned an $80 price target and reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the stock. Shares of the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer rose 2.94% shortly after Monday’s market open.

