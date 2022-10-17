TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) will extend its gasoline discount into mid-November, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said late Sunday, as strikes affecting France's oil refineries and storage depots strain gasoline supplies in the country.

Borne said the company had assured her it will keep its 20 euro-cents per liter (US$0.19) discount in place until mid-November, while the French government will extend its own subsidy of 30 euro-cents per liter.

The subsidy from TotalEnergies (TTE) had been set to drop by half to 10 euro-cents/liter from the beginning of November.

The decision comes as 30% of gasoline stations in France face supply issues resulting from the strikes, the Prime Minister said.

Strikes continue to affect Total's (TTE) Normandie, Donges, La Mede, Feyzin refineries and the Dunkirk depot, according to a representative of the CGT union.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said Friday it reached new wage agreements with two labor unions, but the CGT union rejected the deal.