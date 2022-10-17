Kona Gold Beverage signs distribution agreement with Idaho-based Hayden Beverage
Oct. 17, 2022 9:54 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kona Gold Beverage (OTCPK:KGKG) has signed a distribution agreement with Hayden Beverage to distribute Kona Gold's sparkling and non-sparkling lemonades in the markets of Idaho and Montana, which are new markets for Kona Gold. .
- Hayden Beverage is based in the great state of Idaho, is the state's largest and most professional distributor of beer, wine, and premium non-alcoholic beverages and has a distribution footprint that covers all of Idaho and all of Montana.
The company has been aggressively growing its market presence in the western region of the United States where it previously lacked distribution and market share.
"I'm excited to share with our shareholders that we continue to grow our western region presence with the signing of Hayden Beverage Company. Our West Region Territory Manager, Brett Catanzaro, is making a huge impact withing our team, leading our West Coast expansion. We are currently in talks with distribution partners in Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Hawaii, which would fill out our expansion to western markets," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage.
