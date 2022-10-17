Chipotle could be a restaurant sector outlier with boosted guidance

Oppenheimer called Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) the best candidate in the restaurant sector to post upward revisions with its guidance.

Analyst Brian Bittner called CMG a rarity in the sector with an attractive setup for same-store sales growth while consensus is said to still overly discounts the equation for margins and EPS power through 2023.

"This thesis is further enabled by accelerating unit growth and a CMG food commodity setup that appears to be improving, based on our updated work. Near term, we forecast an EPS beat in 3Q22 (10/25 print) and believe the buyside's nervousness around 4Q22 trends presents an actionable opportunity."

Crucially, Bittner expects an improved food cost backdrop for CMG and sees minimal risk that cost of goods sold margins will be any worse than 30%.

In general, Oppenheimer sees CMG's business model as more defensive than perceived. The firm raised estimates through 2023 and kept both an Outperform rating and price target of $1,800 in place. The PT represents a 41.5X multiple off the FY23 estimate, which is noted to be at the lower-end of CMG's historical long-term average of 40-50x.

Share of Chipotle (CMG) rallied 2.88% on the open on Monday to $1,552.04.

See all the valuation metrics on CMG.