Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is raising the service fee its riders pay to the company in an effort to cover higher insurance costs, Reuters reported.

According to a company spokesperson, the average increase is less than 50 cents and helps cover insurance for drivers when they are using its platform.

"Lyft is facing insurance inflation pressures and we've nominally increased service fees to help offset these costs," the spokesperson told the news outlet.

Citing data from YipitData, Reuters added that Lyft (LYFT) increased its fee in almost all of its U.S. markets during the first week of October. The data showed that the average fee rose around 60 cents.

San Francisco, California-based Lyft (lYFT) had previously instituted a surcharge for rising fuel costs, as did competitor Uber Technologies (UBER). Lyft stopped its fuel surcharge last month, while Uber extended its surcharge in June "indefinitely."

Lyft (LYFT) shares rose nearly 5% to $12.35 in early trading, while Uber (UBER) tacked on 5% to $25.94.

Last week, both Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) took a hit after uncertainty arose over potential changes in the employment status of the company's drivers, stemming from a new proposal from the Biden Administration.