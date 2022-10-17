Pratt & Whitney Canada, a unit of Raytheon's (NYSE:RTX) Pratt & Whitney, on Monday said it will open a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for the PW800 engine in Germany in 2024.

The company its teaming with MTU Aero Engines on the MRO operation, which is the second in the world for an engine that powers Gulfstream G500 and G600 jets.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with MTU on this new MRO facility," Irene Makris, vice president, customer service at Pratt & Whitney Canada, said in a statement. "We have been working with MTU for more than three decades and have collaborated on many projects, including on the development of the low-pressure turbine and high-pressure compressor for the PW800 engine.”

The PW800 also powers the Dassault Falcon 6X, and was selected to power the Gulfstream G400.

The collaboration with MTU builds on Pratt & Whitney Canada's $30 million investment to set up the first PW800 MRO facility in Bridgeport, West Virginia.