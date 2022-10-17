TPG started as Hold at Jefferies on balanced risk-reward profile

  • TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) shares accelerated 2.5% in Monday morning trading after Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara initiated coverage with a Hold rating, citing the asset manager's balanced risk-reward profile.
  • The company "brings a strong track record in Capital, Growth and Impact that will differentiate it vs peers; however, has also created a near-term valuation ceiling," O'Hara wrote in a note to clients.
  • The current macroeconomic backdrop of rising interest rates and growing recession fears spells trouble for the company, but TPG's (TPG) decision to allocate 20% of performance fees in its Climate Rise fund "should work to reduce earnings volatility while continuing to align interests," the note read.
  • O'Hara's Hold rating diverged from the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy (3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 7 Hold).
  • In mid-August, TPG was said to consider sale of Immucor for more than $2B.

