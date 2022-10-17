Banking & Financial ETFs get a boost thanks to Bank of America earnings

Banking and broad spectrum financial-based exchange traded funds showed strength in Monday's early trading after they received a boost from Q3 earnings figures delivered by Bank of America (BAC).

There are 241 ETFs that have ownership in BAC but the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG), Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF), and the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) are the four largest holders.

KBWB has a 7.91% stake in the financial firm, while IYG, XLF, and VFH have 6.65%, 6.35%, and 5.50% portfolio weightings towards BAC, respectively.

BofA rose 5.6% early in Monday's action following the release of its quarterly results. Helped by this advance, KBWB gained 2.8%. Also on the rise were IYG +3%, XLF +2.6%, and VGF +2.4%.

While banking and financial funds pushed higher on Monday, they remain sharply lower for 2022 as a whole. Year-to-date KBWB is -25.3%, IYG -24.7%, XLF -19.1%, and VFH is -19.9%. Additionally, BAC is also lower in 2022 by 27.2%.

Bank of America’s stock price picked up ground after the financial institution posted Q3 earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates. BAC is up thanks to rising interest rates, strong consumer and global banking units and fairly stable global markets revenue. The bank increased its provision for bad debt as it built reserves in preparation for a weaker economy.