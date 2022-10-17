E-commerce stocks accelerate higher amid market rally
Internet retailers roared higher on Monday as many names rebounded sharply from oversold levels hit during Friday’s market rout.
As nearly every stock in the S&P bounced higher in the opening hours of Monday’s trading, e-commerce related names rose particularly strongly. The jump across the sector comes after a retesting of yearly lows for many of the space’s most popular names on Friday (Oct. 07).
ThredUp (TDUP) +13.5%, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) +5.3%, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) +10.53%, eBay (EBAY) +3.36%, Coupang (CPNG) +5.87%, and Etsy (ETSY) +4.94% were among notable gainers on the day. Heavily-shorted names like Wayfair (W) +12.89%, Rent the Runway (RENT) +6.42%, Revolve Group (RVLV) +6.84%, The RealReal (REAL) +6.15%, Fiverr International (FVRR) +6.14%, Stitch Fix (SFIX) +5.63%, Carvana Co. (CVNA) +7.93%, and Chewy (CHWY) +7.15% were among the strongest gainers, recouping much of the losses from Friday’s slide.
Chinese e-commerce names like Alibaba (BABA) +4.98% and JD.com (JD) +5.45% also joined the day’s rally, aided in part by positive comments on technology investment from Xi Jinping.
