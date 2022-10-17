Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is considering buying U.K. offshore oilfield assets from China's CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF) for 20B-30B Norwegian crowns ($1.9B-$2.8B), with the aim of completing a deal before the end of the year, Norway's Dagens Naeringsliv newspaper reported Monday.

The deal for the assets originally obtained in 2013 from Canadian oil producer Nexen would rank among the largest in years on the U.K. continental shelf, DN said, citing unnamed sources at the company and In London's financial sector.

Citing Chinese concerns that the assets could become subject to Western sanction, reports six months ago said CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF) was preparing to exit operations the U.K., U.S. and Canada.

