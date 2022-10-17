China delays release of Q3 GDP, other key economic metrics

China's National Bureau of Statistics has delayed the release of critical economic metrics including quarterly GDP, monthly retail sales, property sales and fixed-asset investment figures.

The National Bureau of Statistics has marked the release of this data as delayed, with no reason cited or new date for when it would be released.

The delay comes amid the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The key political gathering, held once every five years, is set to see premier Xi Jinping hold onto power.

In a two-hour speech at the party conference, Xi stood firm on his policies and said per-capita GDP would rise to the level of a "medium-developed country" in a "giant new leap" by 2035. While he did not give a specific number, economists told Bloomberg that would mean doubling GDP and per-capita income, with an average GDP growth rate of 4.7%.

The lack of data makes it difficult to gauge China's economic trajectory so far this year, although analysts believe a recovery is well on the way after COVID-19 restrictions slowed down Q2.

China's National Development and Reform Commission said earlier the economy had improved significantly in Q3 despite droughts, new COVID-19 outbreaks and other headwinds. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect GDP to have grown 3.5% in Q3 after a 0.4% increase in Q2.

