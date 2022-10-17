Despite a backdrop of macro uncertainty, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Michael Wilson reiterated their constructive view on Healthcare, arguing on Monday that the large-cap stocks in the sector stand out as a defensive but attractive area in the market.

While decelerating PMIs, Fed’s hawkish stance, and pressure on earnings growth have combined to form a challenging setup for cyclical sectors and the overall market, the team argued that Healthcare had outperformed all three macro regimes in the past due to its defensive nature.

“….it presents a uniquely constructive set up for Healthcare,” the team wrote, noting that the sector has significantly beaten the broader market this year, with large-cap Healthcare dominating small-cap Healthcare with a ~15% YTD gain.

“This outperformance has come amid deteriorating macro conditions for the overall market—a backdrop that typically benefits defensive cohorts on a relative basis including Healthcare,” Morgan Stanley added.

With the possibility of a recession gaining ground amid tighter Fed policy and slowing growth, the analysts note that Healthcare has typically thrived in past recessions.

Trading at 15x on a forward EPS basis with a discount to other defensive pockets (except Telecom), large-cap Healthcare offers “a relatively underpriced, defensive area of the market,” the analysts concluded.

Selected large-cap healthcare stocks: AstraZeneca (AZN), Novartis (NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF), Bristol Myers (BMY), Amgen (AMGN), Sanofi (SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF), Gilead (GILD), Viatris (VTRS), Teva (TEVA), Zoetis (ZTS), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Regeneron (REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Moderna (MRNA), HCA Healthcare (HCA), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Elevance Health (ELV), Cigna (CI)

As the graph indicates, VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH), which represents 25 global drug stocks, has slipped ~4% in 2022 compared to ~17% decline in the S&P 500.