Credit Suisse investment bank head set to leave when restructuring unveiled - report
Oct. 17, 2022 10:46 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) plan to revamp its investment bank will lead to Christian Meissner, the head of that division, leaving the Swiss lender, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The bank is set to announce on Oct. 27 its plans to restructure the company to focus more on a capital-light advisory business. The investment bank is expected to be significantly pared back or broken up. The Financial Times has reported that the unit may be split into three units, including a so-called "bad bank" that would include assets that Credit Suisse (CS) intends to dispose of or wind down.
- Meissner is evaluating his options, including starting his own advisory firm or joining another financial institution next year, Bloomberg reported.
- Credit Suisse (CS) ADSs have gained 5.9% in Monday morning trading. Earlier, the bank agreed to pay $495M to settle financial crisis-era RMBS suit.
