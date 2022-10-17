Wesco climbs 5% after upgrade to Buy at Jefferies on electrical growth

Oct. 17, 2022

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) rose 5% on Monday as the company was upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold by analysts at Jefferies. The investment said Wesco will benefit from spending on electrical infrastructure, and raised its price target to $150 a share from $148.

“We believe there is a very real secular growth opportunity tied with the ‘electrification of everything,’” Stephen Volkmann, analyst at Jefferies, said in the Oct. 17 report.

His team also assumed coverage of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) with a Buy rating, and of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM) with a Hold rating.

Seeking Alpha columnist Badsha Chowdhury rates Wesco (WCC) as a Buy on its undervaluation compared with peers. Contributor Daniel Jones has a Buy rating on Wesco (WCC) on its fundamentals and valuation.

Jefferies estimates for industrial companies, Oct. 17
EPS P/E
2022E 2023E 2022E 2023E
W.W. Grainger (GWW) $28.04 $30.23 17.9x 16.6x
Fastenal (FAST) $1.86 $1.95 23.6x 22.5x
Wesco International (WCC) $15.78 $16.61 7.5x 7.1x
MSC Industrial (MSM) $5.96 $6.27 12.6x 11.9x

Comments (2)

