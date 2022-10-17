Societe Generale's Forge wins registration from French regulator to offer crypto services
Oct. 17, 2022 10:52 AM ETSociété Générale Société anonyme (SCGLF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- French lending giant Societe Generale's (OTCPK:SCGLF) cryptocurrency business, Forge, has secured registration with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") for digital assets custody and trading.
- The AMF's website indicated that SG Forge is registered to offer those services as of September 27, in a move that underscores the country's growing acceptance of digital assets. In May, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, gained regulatory approval to custody digital assets in France.
- SocGen's (OTCPK:SCGLF) digital asset service provider registration followed its introduction of services for its asset manager clients looking to develop crypto-based funds.
