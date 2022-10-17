HDFC twins may merge a few months ahead of schedule
Oct. 17, 2022 11:03 AM ETHDBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HDFC Bank (HDB) expects its merger with parent Housing Development Finance to be completed ahead of schedule, an indication that the combining of two of India's biggest financial services companies is proceeding smoothly.
- On April 4 this year, HDFC Bank said it would take over HDFC, the country’s largest mortgage lender, in a deal valued at $40B.
- The merger was initially to be completed by the second or third quarter of the next financial year.
- The merger could be completed "a quarter or a few months early," said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, HDFC Bank's CFO.
- The bank expects core profitability to improve on better margins and fees but will be partially offset by investments in branches and people in a run-up to the merger.
