IAS expands TikTok measurement deal with more brand safety
Oct. 17, 2022 11:19 AM ETIntegral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), BDNCEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Digital-media metrics name Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) has expanded its measurement deal with TikTok (BDNCE), adding a brand safety suite to the platform.
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) is up 5.6% Monday morning.
- The change allows brands and agencies to monitor quality of media buys on the short-video platform, and it means the solution now includes brand safety and suitability both pre-bid and post-bid.
- IAS already had protection on pre-bid ad placement. The new approach taps IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement Software Development Kit as part of a 100% artificial intelligence and machine learning safety approach.
- "As one of the largest video platforms, offering a holistic solution for advertisers planning their digital ad campaigns with the platform is more important than ever," says IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider.
