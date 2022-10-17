IAS expands TikTok measurement deal with more brand safety

Oct. 17, 2022

  • Digital-media metrics name Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) has expanded its measurement deal with TikTok (BDNCE), adding a brand safety suite to the platform.
  • The change allows brands and agencies to monitor quality of media buys on the short-video platform, and it means the solution now includes brand safety and suitability both pre-bid and post-bid.
  • IAS already had protection on pre-bid ad placement. The new approach taps IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement Software Development Kit as part of a 100% artificial intelligence and machine learning safety approach.
  • "As one of the largest video platforms, offering a holistic solution for advertisers planning their digital ad campaigns with the platform is more important than ever," says IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider.

