Prologis upgraded on 'compelling' growth story at Scotiabank

Oct. 17, 2022 11:21 AM ETPLDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico upgraded Prologis (PLD) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $116, down from $137.
  • The analyst sees a "compelling" funds from operations growth story, "low-leverage balance sheet and dominant" global industrial real estate platform.
  • The shares are now priced at a more reasonable valuation versus the real estate investment trust sector, Yulico tells investors.
  • The analyst says embedded rent growth will generate years of significant internal earnings growth for Prologis, justifying a premium valuation.
  • Prologis SA Quant rating stands with a Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating says to Buy (11 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Prologis shares were down around 37%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 26%.
  • Shares are currently +4.46% to $103.92 today.

