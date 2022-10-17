Prologis upgraded on 'compelling' growth story at Scotiabank
Oct. 17, 2022 11:21 AM ETPLDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico upgraded Prologis (PLD) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $116, down from $137.
- The analyst sees a "compelling" funds from operations growth story, "low-leverage balance sheet and dominant" global industrial real estate platform.
- The shares are now priced at a more reasonable valuation versus the real estate investment trust sector, Yulico tells investors.
- The analyst says embedded rent growth will generate years of significant internal earnings growth for Prologis, justifying a premium valuation.
- Prologis SA Quant rating stands with a Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating says to Buy (11 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Prologis shares were down around 37%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 26%.
- Shares are currently +4.46% to $103.92 today.
